Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.51% of Ozon worth $180,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OZON. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ozon by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 51,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ozon by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

Shares of OZON stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

OZON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.