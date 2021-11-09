Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Raised to $92.00 at Barclays

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.