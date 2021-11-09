Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 10,295 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

CARR opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

