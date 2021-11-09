Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 51,835 ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

ReneSola stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. ReneSola Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

