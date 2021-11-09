Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 22,921,607 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,921,607 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Chegg were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,985,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Chegg by 101.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after buying an additional 506,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

