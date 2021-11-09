Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 27,871 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,871 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MGY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

