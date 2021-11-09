Panda Yield Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,529.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $25,767.36 and $1,529.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00225841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00094694 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

