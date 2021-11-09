Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

PANL traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 345,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.17 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

