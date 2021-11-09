Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Hits $0.0003

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00050528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00222965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

PAZZI is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

