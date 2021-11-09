Parachute Price Up 21.1% This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $1.94 million and $302,978.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,655,936 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

