ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Cap Reaches $77,657.83

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 96.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $77,657.83 and approximately $58.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 591% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.80 or 0.00356653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.