Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 417,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,683. The company has a market cap of $256.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

PRTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $163,993.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 954,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

