Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $400.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

PH opened at $329.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.14. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $332.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

