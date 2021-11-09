Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSYTF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.