Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT) Director Martin Cronin Sells 330,000 Shares

Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT) Director Martin Cronin sold 330,000 shares of Patriot One Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$137,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,849.05.

On Friday, November 5th, Martin Cronin bought 4,000 shares of Patriot One Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,840.00.

Shares of PAT opened at C$2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -16.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.40. Patriot One Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.01.

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

