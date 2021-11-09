PAYCENT Market Capitalization Achieves $212,056.22 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $212,056.22 and approximately $1,931.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00223036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00093212 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.