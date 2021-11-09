Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,606 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

