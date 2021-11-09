PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $268.00 by Analysts at Cowen

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $317.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.13.

Shares of PYPL traded down $25.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.89. 2,372,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,502,038. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.47. PayPal has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

