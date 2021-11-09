PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $290.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $269.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.