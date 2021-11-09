PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $310.00. The stock had previously closed at $229.42, but opened at $218.51. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. PayPal shares last traded at $204.06, with a volume of 898,865 shares changing hands.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.49.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.79 and a 200-day moving average of $270.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

