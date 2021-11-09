PayPal’s (PYPL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $272.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $318.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.84.

Shares of PYPL opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.47. The company has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

