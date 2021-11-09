PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,688 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $6,372,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE PBF opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.