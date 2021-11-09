PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.19 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $247.84 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.32 or 0.00226135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00094783 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,410,082,052 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,542,996 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

