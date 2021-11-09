Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTON. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of PTON opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

