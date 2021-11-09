Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,318.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.