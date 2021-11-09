pEOS (PEOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,206.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $2,206.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 126.6% higher against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,327.46 or 1.00167222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,712.37 or 0.07010882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020454 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

