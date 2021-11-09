Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.17.

Several brokerages have commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.26. 277,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10. Perficient has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

