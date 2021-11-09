PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average is $164.02.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

