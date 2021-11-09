Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.500-$2.500 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.