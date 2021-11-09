Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.130-$4.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 billion-$82 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.46.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. 29,878,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,850,656. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $265.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pfizer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Pfizer worth $1,875,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.