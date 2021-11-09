Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Issues Earnings Results

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,565. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $705.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,047,372 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,724 over the last ninety days. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 44,801.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

