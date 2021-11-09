Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.37 million.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $897.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

