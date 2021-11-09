PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.29 and traded as high as C$5.43. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 34,245 shares trading hands.

PHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$250.00 million and a PE ratio of 16.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,590.55. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,517. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,864 in the last ninety days.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

