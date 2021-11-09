PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. PHX Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of PHX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 113,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,922. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 321,238 shares of company stock valued at $849,867 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 296,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

