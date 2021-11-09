PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years.

Shares of PMX stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $13.30.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

