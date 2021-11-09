PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 80,077 shares.The stock last traded at $51.26 and had previously closed at $51.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMU. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $23,619,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 48.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

