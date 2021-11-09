Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of PIFYF stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

