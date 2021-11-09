Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth about $6,667,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ping Identity by 7.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 292,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 26.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Shares of PING stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

