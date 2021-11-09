Piper Sandler Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $215.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.81.

ABNB stock opened at $200.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

