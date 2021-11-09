Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUMO. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

LUMO stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.73. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.