Planet Fitness, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLNT. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Shares of PLNT opened at $95.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.39 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

