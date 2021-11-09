Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $110.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $95.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

