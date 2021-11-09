Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Up 1.5%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 34,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 226,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 136.66% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%.

In other news, CEO Bin Zhou bought 1,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Green in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Green in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Green in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Green by 140.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Green Company Profile (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

