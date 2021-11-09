Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

PLYM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

