Points International (PCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Points International to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million. On average, analysts expect Points International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $263.00 million, a PE ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.52. Points International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCOM. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Points International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

