Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $826.18

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.18 ($10.79) and traded as low as GBX 819.52 ($10.71). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 827 ($10.80), with a volume of 211,087 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of £827.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 833.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 826.18.

In related news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, for a total transaction of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

