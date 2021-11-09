Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report on Friday.

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$19.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$372.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$13.81 and a 52-week high of C$24.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

