Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 291.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 59,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.42 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $321,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,081.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,687,435. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

