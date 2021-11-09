Power Ledger (POWR) Market Capitalization Tops $133.42 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Power Ledger has a market cap of $133.42 million and $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00051007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00094688 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

POWR is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

