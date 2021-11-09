PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,272,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,427,561 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of PPL worth $231,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in PPL by 6.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.